Trump tweets support for Gillespie, attacks Northam

A tweet from President Donald Trump late Thursday takes aim at Virginia's gubernatorial race.

With Virginia nearly a month away from Election Day, the president tweeted his support for Republican Ed Gillespie, while attacking Democrat Ralph Northam.

"Ralph Northam, who is running for Governor of Virginia, is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs and sanctuary cities. Vote Ed Gillespie!" Trump wrote.

Northam, the state's lieutenant governor, instantly responded to the criticism from the oval office: "TBH (To be honest) I've been expecting this". He then provided a link to a website where supporters can donate.

Northam's been very critical of the president and has called him a "narcissistic maniac" in a campaign ad.

Gillispie worked as a white house aide to former President George W. Bush. So far, he's remained silent about Trump's tweet.

Bush will appear with Gillespie at a fundraiser in Richmond this month, There is no word about a Trump campaign event for Gillispie.

Ralph Northam,who is running for Governor of Virginia,is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities. Vote Ed Gillespie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12