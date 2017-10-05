NRA endorses restrictions on bump stocks, VA groups weigh in

The National Rifle Association is endorsing tighter restrictions on bump stocks. Those are devices that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one -- and the device that investigators say gunman Stephen Paddock had on 12 rifles in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Several Republican lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, say they support looking at whether bump stock devices should still be legal. The White House also says President Donald Trump is welcoming a review of gun policy.

"We'll be looking into that over the next short period of time," Trump said.

The national conversation is leading to some debate locally, as those for and against bump stocks sound off.

When gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert goers, authorities later discovered he had bump stocks attached to his guns. That’s igniting the debate over whether they should be easily accessible.

"…the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," the NRA said in a statement.

"Right now, when you see law enforcement being outgunned by criminals, then we're fighting a losing battle to keep people safe,” said Dana Schrad with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Following the Las Vegas attacks, she is concerned about "copycat-type of offenses."

"We've already seen a big increase in people going out to get bump stocks, because they're afraid they're going to be banned," she said.

The Virginia Citizen's Defense League understands why, saying bump stocks aid in recreational shooting.

"People that do it will have a big smile on their face. It's just an exciting thing to do. It's fun…We're opposed to them trying to restrict these things," said Philip Van Cleave.

The group denounces the Vegas gunman's actions.

"Totally misuse of that…Cars weren't put on the market to run people over, but they do if misused," Van Cleave added.

Still, others question if bump stocks should be available, even for recreation.

"You could make that argument about a lot of things that would enhance someone's sense of entertainment but doesn’t in fact represent good public policy," Schrad said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12