Sharp words fly in lieutenant governor debate in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The candidates for lieutenant governor in next month's Virginia elections drew deep distinctions on gun control and other issues during sometimes sharp verbal exchanges at their final debate.

Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican Jill Vogel squared off Thursday evening in Richmond.

The debate began with a discussion on guns in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Vogel said she does not want to take any gun rights away and that it's too early to know what lessons can be drawn from the Las Vegas shooting. Fairfax said the tragedy makes clear that measures like an assault weapon ban and universal background checks are overdue.

Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor. Vogel is a state senator from Fauquier County.

