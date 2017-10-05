RESTAURANT REPORT: refrigerators not keeping food proper temperatures

Repairs for refrigerators and dish washing machines were the order of the day for two local restaurants on their last health inspections.

A refrigerator problem happened at Shanghai at 6701 Lake Harbour Drive in Chesterfield, according to its last health inspection. It had four priority violations, plus five priority foundation, and four core violations. The report says an employee failed to wash their hands before food preparation, and they were told to repair both a dish machine that wasn't sanitizing and a refrigerator that wasn't maintaining foods at the required 41 degrees. The inspector noted eight violations were corrected right away. The follow-up inspection a month later shows everything was fixed, but the refrigerator still needed to be repaired. I spoke with the manager by phone, who says it was just that someone didn't turn the temperature down after defrosting the fridge. She says it has been set now to the proper temperature.

Chuy's Mexican Restaurant at 11229 West Broad Street in Henrico had five priority violations, plus three priority foundation. The inspector wrote that some pulled chicken was thrown out because it was not being kept hot enough. Staff was also told to repair the prep unit because it wasn't keeping foods cold enough, and to repair the dish washing machine because it wasn't sanitizing. Most violations were corrected on the spot. When the inspector went back a month later, everything was correct except they weren't recording cooling temperatures for sauces. We reached out to Chuy's corporate office, but haven't heard back yet.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award this week to 360 Pizzeria at 8036 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville. They use an "Old World, 48-hour cold rise" method for their pizza dough, which is hand tossed. 360 has aced four health inspections in a row.

Said manager Danny Taormina, "Keeping our kitchen clean is the key to being able to put out a good product. When everything is clean, all the product is fresh and being rotated properly, to me that's the key, and it's not easy."

