VCU: Gas leak on MP campus resolved

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

VCU says a gas leak on the Monroe Park campus Thursday night has been resolved.

The leak happened at the Academic Learning Commons. No word on what caused the leak at this time.

VCU Alert says you may "resume normal activity" in the area.

