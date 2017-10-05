Several streets to be closed for 2nd Street Festival

Hundreds are expected to attend the 29th annual 2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward this weekend, which means there will be several street closures.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and will reopen midnight Sunday, Oct. 8.

North 2nd Street between East Broad and Leigh Streets

East Clay Street between North 1st and 3rd Streets

East Marshall Street between 1st and 3rd Streets

The following streets will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and will reopen midnight Sunday, Oct 8.

North 2nd Street between East Leigh and Jackson Street

East Leigh Street between North 1st and 3rd Street

North 1st Street between East Broad and Leigh Streets (closing 7 a.m.)

East Marshall Street between North Adams and 1st Streets (closing 7 a.m.)

There will be no parking at these locations beginning 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

