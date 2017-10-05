Richmond Police ID victim, arrest suspect in Afton Avenue homicide

Richmond Police have arrested a man after a fatal shooting on Saturday.

The victim is 21-year-old Alexander Briggs. Briggs suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue. He later died at the hospital.

Carrol Speights, who was also shot, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault. The 25-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

