RVA Parenting: School lunch packing tips

Packing a lunch as you are trying to get everyone ready for school can be overwhelming. It can be extremely tough if there are picky eaters.

Here are five quick and easy tips that should keep you from pulling your hair out, according to Angie Trueblook, who keeps a meal planning blog to help simplify meal times for families.

Create a rotation

Pick one thing for Monday, Tuesday, and so forth for breakfast, lunch, and snacks, and repeat it.

Get the kids involved

Let them help make the plan and help pack the lunches when they're old enough

Plan ahead and meal prep ahead

"It really takes the guesswork out of knowing what I'm serving them, and I know how to grocery shop for them. I know how to prep early in the week so that it makes the process daily go smoother," said Trueblood.

Think outside the sandwich

Use things like hardboiled eggs, homemade Lunchables, hummus wraps, even leftovers.

"You can add your heated up leftovers to the thermos," said Trueblood.

Think about your lunchbox

The bento boxes help you ditch all the packaging, making mealtime simpler.

"It also helps them to eat more variety because you're not having to unpack more bags in school," said Trueblood.

