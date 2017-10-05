Woman killed in Louisa crash after car overturns

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Louisa on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 10:47 a.m. on Route 208, near Route 714. Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was heading west on Route 208 when she ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Gail Smith, 60, of Mineral died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

