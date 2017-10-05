Four new cheetah cubs now on exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

Four new cheetah cubs are now on exhibit at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

The four cheetah cubs were born to parents Khari and Hatari.

"This is Khari's second litter, Hatari's fourth litter, and the zoo's eighth litter of cheetah cubs," the zoo said. "Khari gave birth to two females and two males on July 20, 2017 after a three-month gestation."

"All four cubs are doing well and are in great health," said the Metro Richmond Zoo. They were born in the zoo's off-exhibit Cheetah Breeding Center, but they were recently moved to the cheetah exhibit. The zoo says the four cubs are the youngest they have ever had on exhibit.

So far, 40 cubs have been born at the Metro Richmond Zoo since 2013.

