Man found dead in car at Chesterfield Walmart dies due to huffing

A man, who was found dead in a car at a Chesterfield Walmart back in June, died due to inhaling compressed air, the Medical Examiner said.

The cause of his death was difluorethane toxicity, which is an odorless gas.

Chesterfield police say some of the cans of compressed air that were found outside of the man's car were purchased at the Walmart, located at 900 Walmart Way in Midlothian.

His body was found on June 12. Police have not released his name.

