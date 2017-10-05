Man shot in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood

A man was shot in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they received a shooting call at 12:29 p.m. from the intersection of North 39th Street and Crestview Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. There is currently no word on his condition.

Seven minutes later, officers received a call from a local hospital that someone arrived with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on whether if these incidents are related. Police are still investigating and have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

