Man dies after shooting in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood

A man has died after a shooting in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they received a shooting call at 12:29 p.m. from the intersection of North 39th Street and Crestview Road. When officers arrived, they 24-year-old Hakeem Winston suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Seven minutes later, officers received a call from a local hospital that someone arrived with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the shootings are related.

Police say at this time, they are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

