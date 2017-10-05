Roaming pig finds a new home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Roaming pig finds a new home

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
This pig roamed the Glen Allen area for a couple of weeks. (Source: Submitted photo) This pig roamed the Glen Allen area for a couple of weeks. (Source: Submitted photo)
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

A pig that was spotted roaming through Glen Allen recently has a new home. 

A family in Powhatan adopted the pig into their large yard. That pig now has chickens and goats as neighbors. 

The pig was on the run for a couple of weeks, being spotted in several neighbors and on Nuckols Road. 

Henrico Animal Protection was finally able to capture it last week. 

The pig, however, does not yet have a name. 

If you missed it last week, here's that same pig running down Nuckols Road: 

