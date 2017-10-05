Fair helps students to obtain scholarships for college

Mother pleas for return of SD card with baby photos

The 11th Annual Richmond and Scholarship Fair will be held on Saturday, and students can attend the event for free.

The event, hosted by the Delta House Foundation, Inc., will be held at The Greater Richmond Convention Center Exhibit Hall, located at 403 North Third Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair gives students the opportunity to meet with colleges and universities to discuss scholarships.

"Some colleges will be accepting students and awarding scholarships on the spot," the organization said. Students can also learn about the organization's Micro-Scholarship program that allows students to earn scholarship dollars based on high school achievements.

Students are asked to bring at least five copies of the following:

High School Transcript

ACT Score (if taken)

SAT Score (if taken)

2 Letters of Recommendation

Resume

Essay on “Why I Want To Go To College”

Students should also "dress for success" to the event.

If you would like to pre-register for the event, click here.

Click here for more information.

