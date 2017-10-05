Meet the NBC12 Pet Cam pups

You’ve watched Richmond Animal League’s rescued Sugar Shack litter of puppies -- Jelly, Cinnamon, Coconut, Samoa, Sprinkles and Bear Claw -- on the NBC12 Pet Cam with their mom, Sugar, since they were just a few days old.

Now, here's your chance to meet them.

You can meet Coconut, Samoa, Bear Claw, and Jelly from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the RAL Puppy Sip and See on Friday at Abella Cakes in Stony Point Fashion Park.

The pups are ready for adoption and are hoping to find their forever families at this event.

RAL will also be accepting donations of gas station gift cards, pet store gift cards, canned dog food, Kongs, bleach, paper towels and copy paper.

You can watch the puppies on our Pet Cam below: