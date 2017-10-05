Man shot in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood

Richmond police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the city's Gilpin neighborhood.

Officers received a call at 9:20 a.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of West Charity Street.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers. There is no word on a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

