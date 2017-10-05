VCU's Cary Street Gym back open after chemical situation at gym's pool

VCU's Cary Street Gym is back open a chemical situation at the gym's pool.

Richmond fire was on scene "evaluating the building after [VCU] staff found a mixture of pool chemicals that could cause health issues," the university said on their alerts page.

So far, no injuries or health complaints have been reported.

The building was being evacuated as a public safety measure.

Cary Street is back open between Harrison and Cherry streets.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12