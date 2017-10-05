Publix announces opening date for Colonial Heights store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Publix announces opening date for Colonial Heights store

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

Publix announced the opening date for its Colonial Heights store.

The store, located in the 3000 block of Boulevard, is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m.

The opening comes after Martin's closed the remaining of its Central Virginia stores earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly