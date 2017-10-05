Publix announces opening date for Colonial Heights store

Publix announced the opening date for its Colonial Heights store.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.More >>
Community members in Hopewell are planning a vigil for 6-year-old Jamari Howard, who died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.More >>
A 6-year-old Hopewell boy died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. He's been identified as Jamari Howard, a first grader at DuPont Elementary School.More >>
Construction on a roundabout just off I-95 and Temple Avenue is nearing an end, one month ahead of schedule.More >>
