Police investigating homicide after man found shot to death in Henrico

A man was killed on Wednesday night in Henrico's Highland Springs area.

Henrico police and fire responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Longstreet Avenue, near West Nine Mile Road, for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine the manner and cause of death.

Detectives are not searching for any suspects, and no charges have been filed. They are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12