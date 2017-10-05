Person killed in tractor-trailer collision in King William

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in King William County on Thursday morning.

Two tractor-trailers collided on Route 30 at Route 636, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened at 7:10 a.m.

Police have not identified the person who was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

