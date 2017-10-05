Person killed in tractor-trailer collision in King William

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in King William County on Thursday morning.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says drainage problems is the No. 1 complaint they hear from Central Virginia residents.
Attorney General Mark Herring officially appealed the judge's decision that would allow re-sentencing for Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.
Three Kohl's stores in Central Virginia are holding hiring events on Saturday as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping center.
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.
