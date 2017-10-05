Chesterfield police ID motorcyclist killed in crash

Chesterfield police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Salem Church Road on Thursday morning.More >>
After backlash at a community meeting on Tuesday for the proposed Matoaca Megasite, NBC12 is working to get you answers. Chesterfield is trying to explain as much as it can about a proposed heavy industrial site planned for a quiet residential area in Bermuda.More >>
Two people were arrested stealing items at a Chesterfield store.More >>
A man is facing charges after a body was found in a closet at a home in Chesterfield during a welfare check.More >>
Chesterfield neighbors living near the proposed Matoaca Megasite want to know what this "megasite" will be...but the county claims it doesn't know yet.More >>
