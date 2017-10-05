Chesterfield police ID motorcyclist killed in crash

Chesterfield police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Salem Church Road on Thursday morning.

Police say Gregory D. Adkins, 52, was riding a motorcycle and heading north on Salem Church Road when he struck a 1996 Infiniti sedan. The driver of the sedan was making a left turn from Black Oak Road onto Salem Church Road at the time of the crash. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Infiniti pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Infiniti suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the crash.

