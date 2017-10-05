1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield crash involving motorcycle

One person is dead and two people were injured in a crash on Salem Church Road on Thursday morning.

Police say the incident, which occurred just after 6:30 a.m., involved a motorcycle and a car. The two people injured were treated on the scene.

There's no information on what led to the crash. The person who died has not been identified.

