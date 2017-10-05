What's Driving You Crazy: Drainage problems

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drainage problems is the No. 1 complaint they hear from Central Virginia residents.

Issues with drains can lead to flooded roads.

In the region, there's often confusion about who is responsible for when there's high water on the roads.

If your street starts to flood, check and see if your ditch or your neighbor's ditch is clogged up.

If it's yours, that responsibility will fall on you.

VDOT says it only gets involved on fixing these drainage issues when the water starts to impact a state-maintained road.

However, if you live in the city of Richmond or Henrico County, you need to call those localities to help you out.

