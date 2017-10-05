Tropical Storm Nate expected to strengthen; track heads west

Nate remains a tropical storm as its track heads west.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves over the warm Gulf waters later Friday and Saturday, before land falling over the Gulf Coast near Mississippi, Alabama by Sunday morning as a tropical storm.

Nate should eventually weaken into a remnant low, and the track should take it west of the mountains on Sunday and Monday. That means a decreased chance of getting a lot of rain east of the mountains.

Central Virginia may still see some showers, but they will most likely be less than an inch.

