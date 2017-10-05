Tropical depression shifts west, could make landfall near New Orleans

Tropical Depression 16 did not make it to tropical storm strength before making landfall in Nicaragua.

This will likely slow the storm's development.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm will likely strengthen as it heads back over water in the western Caribbean by Thursday night and Friday and become Tropical Storm Nate.

The 5 a.m. update from the NHC shifted the storm west, closer to New Orleans. It could be a Category 1 storm when it hits the U.S. this weekend.

The storm may bring rain to Central Virginia late Sunday and Monday.

CLICK HERE to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for more updates on the storm.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12