Man shot in back at Tanglewood Apartments in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

The shooting happened around 4:43 p.m. in the 1700 block of Johnson Road at the Tanglewood Apartments. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, then transferred to VCU Medical Center.

Police also found the victim's vehicle with several bullet holes and blood in the front seat.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

