Man shot in back at Tanglewood Apartments in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.More >>
Community members in Hopewell are planning a vigil for 6-year-old Jamari Howard, who died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.More >>
A 6-year-old Hopewell boy died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. He's been identified as Jamari Howard, a first grader at DuPont Elementary School.More >>
Construction on a roundabout just off I-95 and Temple Avenue is nearing an end, one month ahead of schedule.More >>
It has been two years now since two men were found dead outside of a Petersburg apartment complex after being shot to death inside a car.More >>
