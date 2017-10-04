Chesterfield responds to community backlash on Matoaca Megasite

After backlash at a community meeting on Tuesday for the proposed Matoaca Megasite, NBC12 is working to get you answers.

Chesterfield is trying to explain as much as it can about a proposed heavy industrial site planned for a quiet residential area in Bermuda. Problem is -- there are still a lot of question marks. Philip Venema is concerned about the east-west freeway that would run right through Harrowgate and connect the megasite to Interstate 95, so we brought his questions to the county.

The county says at first the freeway would be built at-grade to Harrowgate, meaning they would need to add an intersection here, but eventually the county wants to add an overpass to ease some of the traffic moving through this area.

"They're making speculations as to we might get a company that spends a billion dollars -- we might not," said Venema. "And if the project doesn't run right through your home -- what's it mean for your property value?"

"Living near an industrial site automatically puts up a red flag to anyone looking to a buy a home in the area," said property owner Mike Uzel.

The Chesterfield EDA says it will study property value impact.

"We are hopeful that through our buffers and our proffers, that the trees they're looking at across the street now will be the same trees they're looking at when we finish this project," said Garrett Hart with Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority.

"You say when we're done with this project like this is a done deal. Are you listening to their concerns?" asked Drew Wilder.

"Yes, yes absolutely we -- the planning commission and the board of supervisors isn't going to treat us any different than a private developer," replied Hart.

"It sounds to me like they already made up their mind," said Uzel.

All of the examples the county has used suggest tech manufacturing - such as a car manufacturer. Some people are concerned this facility would work with coal, but remember Governor McAuliffe signed off on this, and fossil fuels wouldn't earn his approval.

