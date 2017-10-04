Teen who killed wedding caterer found not guilty of murder in retrial

A Virginia teen who said he stabbed a wedding caterer in self defense has been found not guilty of murder in a retrial.

A judge declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a decision in the first trial for Kempton Bonds in August.

Bonds is accused of stabbing wedding caterer Tyonne Johns following a fight over folding chairs at a wedding in Fairfax last year. He says Johns tried to strangle him, and he stabbed her in self-defense.

The defense says cell phone video proves Bonds was being threatened.

"Police! Police! Police!" Bonds said in a video.

Bonds recorded the clean-up following the wedding at the park where he worked for the summer.

From the darkened cellphone footage, you can hear the moment he stabs Johns, but leading up to it, he has been called names and has been threatened.

The jury heard also heard the 911 call that Bonds made.

He said, "Several of the guests have threatened me and pushed me around."

He said the wedding crowd was not happy when told the music had to be off by 9 p.m. and said there was a lot of drinking.

When the dispatcher asked about the stabbing, Bonds said, "yes, she had her hands around my throat."

Johns' friends and family were adamant that she was not the aggressor.

