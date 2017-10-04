2 arrested for stealing items from Chesterfield Kohl's

Two people were arrested stealing items at a Chesterfield store.

Shajuan Smith, 31, and Leevarn Goffney, 33, were arrested on Friday for taking items from a Kohl's. Police say the pair had four children with them at the time this happened.

Smith and Goffney were charged with two counts of grand larceny. In addition, Smith was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Goffney was charged with possession of marijuana.

Police did not say which Kohl's store the crime happened.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12