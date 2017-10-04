Sources: Facebook data center coming to eastern Henrico

A Facebook data center is coming to eastern Henrico, according to sources.

The new center will be at White Oak Technology Park on Technology Boulevard in Sandston - not far from the airport.

The $1 billion project will bring about 100 full-time jobs once it's built. Before then, it will bring a lot of construction jobs to build the site.

Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to make an economic development announcement in Henrico at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

