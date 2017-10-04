$1 billion Facebook data center coming to Henrico

Facebook says it will use renewable energy for its facility in Henrico. (Source: NBC12)

A Facebook data center is coming to eastern Henrico, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced on Thursday morning.

The new 975,000-square-foot center will be at White Oak Technology Park on Technology Boulevard in Sandston, not far from the airport.

McAuliffe said the $1 billion project will bring about 100 full-time jobs once it's built, along with hundreds of jobs during the construction.

The governor said the project will include a partnership with Dominion Energy so the building is using renewable energy sources.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 2019, came to reality after several years of meetings with Facebook and multiple partners, McAuliffe said.

Henrico's county manager said the work of the Board of Supervisors to reduce property taxes is helping bring companies, such as Facebook, to the area.

A Facebook representative said Thursday the data center will house the infrastructure needed to expand its mission.

On Wednesday, some residents expressed concerned about the roads in the area. They don't think they are wide enough and they are concerned with the traffic this project could bring to the area.

"The roads are not set up for a lot of traffic," said resident Paul Chapman.

Since 1971, Chapman and his wife have lived off Elko Road, just about a mile away from the White Oak Technology Park, and they have watched the area change.

"It was very rural then, so it has really grown and built up," said Chapman.

They plan to embrace whatever changes Facebook may bring to their community.

