Stonewall Jackson monument vandalized at Manassas park

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - The National Park Service says it is making repairs to a Stonewall Jackson monument that was vandalized at Manassas National Battlefield.

The park service says the vandalism at the monument depicting the Confederate general was discovered early Wednesday morning and occurred overnight.

White paint was splashed on the granite base of the monument, and the word "Dead!" was added in gold spray paint.

Park service rangers are investigating the incident.

The monument was erected in 1940. The first battle of Manassas, or Bull Run, was the first major battle of the Civil War. It was also where Stonewall Jackson earned his nickname when his brigade helped rally Confederate troops fending off a Union charge.

