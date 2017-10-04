Attorney general appeals judge's decision to re-sentence Lee Malvo

Attorney General Mark Herring officially appealed the judge's decision that would allow re-sentencing for Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo in Virginia.

Malvo is serving multiple life sentences in the Red Onion State prison.

In May, a federal judge overturned his sentences in Virginia because of a Supreme Court ruling over mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Back in October 2002, he and John Allen Muhammad killed over a dozen people in the Washington, D.C. area and in communities along Interstate 95.

