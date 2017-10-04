Bill would allow tow companies to charge more in Richmond

Attorney General Mark Herring officially appealed the judge's decision that would allow re-sentencing for Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.More >>
If your car gets towed in Richmond, you could soon be paying more to get it back.
The Richmond City Health District is offering free flu shots on Friday.
The United Communities Against Crime will be holding a candlelight prayer vigil for the Las Vegas and hurricane victims.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Midlothian Village Apartments.
