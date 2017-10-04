Bill would allow tow companies to charge more in Richmond

If your car gets towed in Richmond, you could soon be paying more to get it back. A new proposal making its way through city hall is pushing to allow tow companies to boost fees.

We have all seen the signs marking private parking lots of stores, restaurants or apartment buildings, warning that if you are not frequenting the business, you had best not frequent the parking lot- or risk getting towed. It's never a pleasure returning to a parking lot, and discovering your car isn't in the space you left it.

"My car got towed before, and I wasn't happy paying, so after that, I learned my lesson,” said Shavaughn Robinson, making her way out of a parking lot downtown.

Currently, the max a towing company can charge for initially hauling your car from private property is $125. This ordinance would bump that fee to allow a $135 charge. The law would also allow for other fees, like a $25 surcharge for getting towed overnight, or on weekends or holidays. You might also pay an extra $35 for picking up your car after hours. Plus, the administrative fee could also jump up from $30 to $50, if a vehicle is left in storage for three days.

Members of Richmond's towing advisory board tell NBC12 that the cost of business has increased for tow companies. They also say the changes keep Richmond's code in line with what the state code allows companies to charge.

The parking lot manager for several restaurants near VCU says he aims to be as inviting as possible, for customers stopping in.

"I'm pretty liberal,” said Farid Rashid, who oversees the parking lot by Grace Street. “The sign says you can only park for 30 minutes, and sometimes people say, 'I'm meeting somebody. Can I stay a little longer?' I say, 'Of course you can.' "

City Council has to pass the legislation before any rates go up.

