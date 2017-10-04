Credit card breach impacts Whole Foods tap room in Henrico

Whole Foods Market says that credit card information may have been stolen from customers at its store in western Henrico.

The breach impacted the store's tap room where beer and wine are sold.

"These venues use a different point of sale system than the company’s primary store checkout systems, and payment cards used at the primary store checkout systems were not affected," the company said on its website.

Whole Foods says it "is taking appropriate measures to address the issue."

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12