First Painting helps Henrico woman after previous contractor abandoned job

A Henrico woman says she was left high and dry by a contractor who was supposed to be painting her home. Now a local company is stepping up to help her out.

There are sounds of progress at Karen Bittner's Henrico home. Siding is being replaced that she says was damaged when a former contractor tried to remove old paint. Soon painting will begin.

"They're angels,” Bittner said.

When Bittner reached out to 12 On Your Side back in August, she wasn't sure if or when her house painting project would be completed. That's because another contractor - to whom she had paid a $1,600 down payment - abandoned the job with it sloppy and half done.

That contractor said Bittner complained incessantly and he was worried she would not be happy at the end and refuse to pay. So he completed enough work to cover what she'd already paid, and left.

"I interviewed six people last year to get this job done, and I picked who I thought was gonna be the best, and they obviously were the worst,” Bittner said.

When First Painting of Midlothian saw our story, the company reached out to NBC12's Eric Philips and offered to fix and finish Bittner's job, for free.

"They're doing the stairs now," Bittner said.

Back in August, Bittner explained that the house actually belonged to her mother, who was ailing from cancer, and it was her mother's money that had paid in vain. Unfortunately, her mother will not see the end result of the blessing that came her way.

"My mother passed on the 14th, and I'm just sorry she wasn't here to at least see pictures, because she was bed-ridden," Bittner said.

Bittner says this is just one reason to smile, even though this is a painful time. She's glad she made that call to 12 On Your Side.

"Because if y'all hadn't run the segment, then First Painting wouldn't have seen it, and I don't know what I'd be doing right now...probably having a nervous breakdown,” Bittner said.

She has a simple, yet powerful message for the contractor who stepped up in her time of need.

"Thank you so much, thank you, thank you so much...so very much," Bittner said.

The owner of First Painting was not available for an interview before this story aired, but a company spokesperson said through the work they've done with Bittner, they've become close with her and are glad to help her out.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12