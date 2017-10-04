Emmy-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien to speak at Randolph-Macon

Emmy-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will be a guest speaker at Randolph-Macon College on Thursday.

Her lecture will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Blackwell Auditorium at the R-MC Center for Performing Arts.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Click here for more information.

