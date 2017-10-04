Mayor to honor Central Virginia centenarians

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will honor residents this Saturday who are 100 years old or older. (Source: NBC12)

Sixteen women and three men, ranging from 100 years old to 104 years old will be honored Saturday at Richmond's annual Centenarian Celebration.

“I’m honored to recognize and salute these great citizens for their longevity and many contributions to the Richmond community over the past century,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Virginia Historical Society.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12