Event to let residents shred personal documents, recycle electronics for free

A free shredding event will be held Saturday in Henrico. (Source: NBC12)

In an effort to stop identity theft, the Henrico County Police Division and Solid Waste Division will be hosting a free document shredding and e-recycling event this Saturday.

The event, which will be held at Hermitage High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of Henrico Community Day.

Residents are allowed to bring up to two boxes or three paper grocery bags of papers with personal information to be shredded for free.

The following items will be accepted for free electronic recycling:

Computer systems: Hard drives, CPU, monitors

Computer accessories: cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers

Printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, microwave ovens

TVs less than 27 inches will be handled for $23, and TVs larger than 27 inches for $30.

Personal documents in plastic bags are not allowed. Recyclable paper items as well as compact fluorescent light bulbs, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioning units will not be accepted.

