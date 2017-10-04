New tropical depression expected to strengthen, impact U.S.

The storm may be a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

An area of disturbance in the southern Caribbean became Tropical Depression No. 16 on Wednesday and is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate within 24 hours.

The storm is moving in a northwesterly direction and is expected to interact with land in Honduras and Nicaragua. The track takes Nate back over water into the western Caribbean by Thursday night and Friday.

By Saturday morning, the storm should be moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico and eventually making a landfall along the Gulf Coast by the end of the weekend as a hurricane.

Based on this forecast track, tropical moisture streaming in from the south will help to increase shower chances here during the day Sunday. There will be the potential for some heavy rain by Sunday night and Monday as the remnant circulation gets closer to Virginia.

