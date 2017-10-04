Candlelight prayer vigil for Las Vegas, hurricane victims

The United Communities Against Crime will be holding a candlelight prayer vigil for the Las Vegas and hurricane victims.

The prayer vigil will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the John Marshall Courthouse, located at 400 North 9th Street in Richmond.

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles.

