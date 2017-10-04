WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Las Vegas after shooting

President Donald Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas killing dozens of people and injuring more than 500 people.

Trump says authorities are "learning a lot more" about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at "an appropriate time."

