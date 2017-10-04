Kohl's holding hiring event at 3 Central VA stores

Kohl's is holding three hiring events in the Richmond area on Oct. 7. (Source: Kohls.com)

Three Kohl's stores in Central Virginia are holding hiring events on Saturday as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping center.

Seasonal positions include freight processing, sales associates and customer service.

Candidates can stop by the following stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the opportunity to interview and potentially receive a job offer on the spot:

4701 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian

2701 West Hundred Road in Chester

11331 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield

For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit KohlsCareers.com.

