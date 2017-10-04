Amelia deputies search for missing 19-year-old woman

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.

Shanequa M. Patterson, 19, was reported missing on Oct. 2.

She is a black woman, 4-feet-11-inches tall, and weighs 96 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her upper right arm.

According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a black and gray tank top, yellow shorts, and blue flip-flops.

Patterson is known to frequent the Crewe Village Apartments in Crewe, located in Nottoway County. Deputies have not said where she was last seen or what time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff's Office at 804-561-6364.

