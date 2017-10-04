Amelia deputies search for missing 19-year-old woman

Three Kohl's stores in Central Virginia are holding hiring events on Saturday as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping center.More >>
Three Kohl's stores in Central Virginia are holding hiring events on Saturday as the retailer gears up for the holiday shopping center.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.More >>
King William Public Schools is showing its love and support for Allie, a student at Cool Spring Primary School who is having brain surgery on Wednesday.More >>
King William Public Schools is showing its love and support for Allie, a student at Cool Spring Primary School who is having brain surgery on Wednesday.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the identities of the three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Amelia.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the identities of the three people killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Amelia.More >>
It's becoming abnormally dry in Central Virginia, but the region is not in any immediate danger of drought conditions as long as it rains soon.More >>
It's becoming abnormally dry in Central Virginia, but the region is not in any immediate danger of drought conditions as long as it rains soon.More >>