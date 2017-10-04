Richmond health officials to offer free flu shots

The Richmond City Health District is offering free flu shots on Friday.

They will be offered between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Walmart, located at 2210 Sheila Lane, and also at the Big Apple Supermarket, 2916 Jefferson Davis Highway.

"Free flu shots will be available to adults and children who are school age and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No insurance or ID is required for anyone," the Richmond City Health District said in a release.

Click here for more information about the free flu shots.

Click here for more information on influenza and how to prevent the flu.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12