Most popular Halloween candy by state

Halloween is just around the corner, which means candy is flying off the shelves. About $2.7 billion will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year, according to CandyStore.com.

The most popular candy in Virginia is Snickers. Hot Tamales and Candy Corn round out the top three.

Virginia’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. Hot Tamales has fallen to the number two spot and given way to a new most popular Halloween candy in Virginia: Snickers. The birthplace of our nation, was also the first place in the US where peanuts were grown. Makes sense that Snickers would appeal to Virginians then. Stock up on Snickers and throw in some Hot Tamales for good measure.

