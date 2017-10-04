Richmond woman killed in I-64 crash

A Richmond woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Tuesday afternoon.

According to WAVY, Virginia State Police said Darlene Therese Harris, 47, of Richmond, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey at a high rate of speed and struck the back of a Toyota 4Runner. Traffic slowed down in the area due to an accident.

Police told WAVY that Harris' car went off the road and struck a support structure of the Barnes Road overpass. Her car then overturned several times into a tree line. Troopers responded to the crash around 12:30 p.m.

Harris was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to WAVY.

All westbound lanes were closed after the crash.

The driver of the 4Runner and the two passengers were not injured in the crash, according to WAVY, and alcohol was not a factor.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12