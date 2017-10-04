Hanover woman wanted for grand larceny, residential burglary

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a residential burglary.

Mindy Michele Bass, 26, of Mechanicsville, is currently wanted for residential burglary and grand larceny. Deputies say Bass was involved in the burglary that happened on Sept. 20. Deputies did not say where it happened.

Bass is described as a white woman, is 5-feet-4-inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She is believed to be in the Richmond or Hanover County area.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

