Hanover woman arrested for grand larceny, residential burglary

A Hanover woman has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary.

Mindy Michele Bass, 26, of Mechanicsville, was wanted for residential burglary and grand larceny. Deputies said Bass was involved in the burglary that happened on Sept. 20. Deputies did not say where it happened.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the media for sharing this information with the public. We would also like to thank our community partners for sharing this information on social media," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

